Taiwan's 'Godfather of Rock' Wu Bai having 25 year anniversary concert tomorrow

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's "Godfather of Rock" Wu Bai (伍佰) and his band China Blue will be having its 25 year anniversary concert at the Taipei Arena tomorrow (June 30).

The concert, called the "2018 South Wind Concert," was also performed in Taichung on Mar. 24, while the Taipei version will kick off tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at Taipei Arena. Tickets to tomorrow's show, which range in price from NT$800 to NT$3,800, have all sold out, according to the kham.com.tw website.

Though many of his songs are in Taiwanese dialect, Wu is one of the biggest rock stars in the Mandarin-speaking world, with a large following in his native Taiwan, as well as China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. In 1992, Wu debuted his first songs to his credit on the "Dust of Angels Soundtrack," for which he was nominated for a Golden Horse Award.

In 1993 the soundtrack to "Treasure Island" featured Wu & China Blue, thus this year marks the 25th anniversary of the band's official existence. In 1999, Wu was the Golden Melody Award Album of the Year for his album "Lonely Tree, Lonely Bird," and in 2017, he won another Golden Melody Award for Best Album - Taiwanese, for his record "Ding Zi Hua."

Official music video for "Lonely tree, lonely bird."

Official music video for "Ding Zi Hua."



Promotional banner for Wu Bai's concert. (Image from Facebook page @wubaiclub)

