Photo of the Day: Starry night in central Taiwan's Cingjing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Pictured is a starry night at the Cingjing Bed & Breakfast (清境楓丹白露民宿) in central Taiwan's Nantou County, near the Cingjing Farm.

The photo, taken by photographer Hsiao Wei-chien (蕭緯謙), was originally posted by the Facebook group Cingjingtw (親近台灣 清境觀光協會) in February of last year.

On July 25, the Nantou County Government will submit a formal application to the International Dark Sky Association to have nearby Hehuanshan designated as an International Dark Sky Park (ISDP), the first such park in Taiwan and only the third in Asia other than parks in South Korea and Japan.



Photo taken by Hsiao Wei-chien and posted by FB group @cingjingtw.