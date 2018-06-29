  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Starry night in central Taiwan's Cingjing

Spectacular photo of a starry night at Cingjing Bed & Breakfast in Nantou, Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/29 14:55

Photo taken by Hsiao Wei-chien and posted by FB group @cingjingtw.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Pictured is a starry night at the Cingjing Bed & Breakfast (清境楓丹白露民宿) in central Taiwan's Nantou County, near the Cingjing Farm. 

The photo, taken by photographer Hsiao Wei-chien (蕭緯謙), was originally posted by the Facebook group Cingjingtw (親近台灣 清境觀光協會) in February of last year.

On July 25, the Nantou County Government will submit a formal application to the International Dark Sky Association to have nearby Hehuanshan designated as an International Dark Sky Park (ISDP), the first such park in Taiwan and only the third in Asia other than parks in South Korea and Japan.


Photo taken by Hsiao Wei-chien and posted by FB group @cingjingtw.
starry night
stars
nightscape
Dark Sky Park
Qingjing Farm
Cingjing Farm

RELATED ARTICLES

Hehuanshan first park in Taiwan to apply for Dark Sky Park status
2018/06/22 15:41
Pay a visit to Taipei’s Datun Borough for a leisurely walk and astounding nightscape
2018/06/10 15:15
Le Palais is only 3-star winner in Michelin Guide Taipei 
2018/03/15 12:42
Michelin stars awarded to 20 restaurants in Taipei
2018/03/14 16:04
English Google Map of Michelin Guide winners in Taipei now live
2018/03/14 16:03