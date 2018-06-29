Taiwan scores top marks in US human trafficking report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has once again received the highest "Tier 1" rating from the U.S. State Department's annual report on human trafficking.

This was the ninth consecutive year that Taiwan received the top grade from the "Trafficking in Persons Report".

"Taiwan authorities fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking. Authorities continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts during the reporting period" the report says.

Taiwan had a sharp increase in prosecutions and convictions for trafficking during the past year, according to the report.

The Tier 1 rating is awarded to countries that recognize the existence of human trafficking, makes efforts to address the problem and conforms to the U.S. Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000.

The Tier 1 rating does not mean that a country does not have a human trafficking problem.

Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan were the only countries in East Asia and the Pacific to be awarded Tier 1 status.



East Asia and Pacific country rankings (Trafficking in Persons Report 2018)

China meanwhile, was awarded the lowest Tier 3 grade.

The report notes that separation of jurisdiction between government departments, at times imperfect legal action, lenient sentencing and incomplete laws for some crimes are challenges for Taiwan.

The report recommends for Taiwan to increase its efforts to fight human trafficking and to dish out harsher punishments.

The report also encourages Taiwan to do more to fight Taiwanese citizens and Taiwan-owned fishing vessels acting illegally outside of Taiwan.

The report is available in-full on the U.S. Department of State website.