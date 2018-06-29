‘Safety’ is Taiwan's most attractive trait for Asian tourists: survey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The most attractive quality of Taiwan for Asian tourists is not its bubble tea, xiaolongbao, or other delicious snacks of its diverse culinary landscape, but “safety,” according to a survey by travel search engine Skyscanner.

A survey was conducted in May regarding visitors' impressions of Taiwan targeting travelers from nine Asian countries or areas, spanning Japan, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and South Korea, reported NOWnews.

The eight indicators in the survey are safety, hospitality, convenience, food, expenses, culture and arts, scenery, and night life. Approximately 5,000 tourists were asked by the travel search engine to evaluate Taiwan in each of the eight categories with a score from 1 to 5.

The results showed that Taiwan scored 4.5 in “safety,” the highest among all the indices, while it received 4.2 in the category for "food.”

Overall, a total of six Asian countries regarded safety as the most prominent incentive for them to visit Taiwan. Those countries included Japan, China, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and South Korea, while people from Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore were most impressed with the hospitality they received in Taiwan.

Safety and friendliness aside, Taiwan’s gastronomic appeal was also recognized by residents from Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore, whose perceptions of Taiwanese food were among the top three qualities that make Taiwan an attractive tourist destination.

(Source: Skyscanner Taiwan)