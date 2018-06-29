SKorea says inter-Korean ties crucial for nuclear diplomacy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's point man for inter-Korean affairs says Seoul will try to facilitate civilian-level exchanges with North Korea in coming months to strengthen the conciliation process between the rivals.

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said Friday strengthened relations between the Koreas will increase the chances of successful nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.

Cho says progress in inter-Korean projects will depend on whether appropriate "conditions are created," apparently downplaying concerns that improved relations will be accompanied by the easing of sanctions and pressure on North Korea.

Cho says upcoming high-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang will provide an opportunity to shape detailed plans for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and security guarantee for North Korea."

He spoke at a forum co-hosted by his ministry and South Korea's Yonhap news.