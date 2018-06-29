TomTom Mapping Data to Power End-to-End Analytics Platform

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2018--TomTom ( TOM2 ) today announced that its comprehensive mapping data will be offered to Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX ) customers as part of its self-service, end-to-end analytics platform. Alteryx is a data science and analytics company that helps companies to turn data into actionable insights. Building on a relationship of over 15 years, TomTom now becomes the sole map supplier for the Alteryx analytics platform, offering Alteryx users access to the highest quality mapping data – and thus geographic context – for their spatial analysis application development. In addition, for select countries, TomTom’s Maps APIs will be available in the Alteryx analytics platform, providing industry-leading geocoding and reverse geocoding capabilities.

With TomTom mapping data, Alteryx users can analyze their customer data in relation to things like retail locations. They can also compare competitor locations to their own, and perform drive time analysis for desired demographic segments before determining the location of retail stores. These capabilities are an essential part of the Alteryx analytics platform. Customers in more than 70 countries across the globe have deployed the Alteryx platform.

“With map visualization functionalities in the Alteryx analytics platform, users can gain insight with geographic context,” said Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of TomTom’s Enterprise Business Unit “TomTom is proud of its long standing relationship with Alteryx, and we are thrilled to continue offering the incredible insights our map data and Maps APIs can provide to their customers.”

“Our long-standing collaboration with TomTom is demonstrative of our commitment to empowering customers with the data they need to solve analytic challenges directly within our platform,” said Dean Stoecker, CEO of Alteryx. “Our customers trust and leverage TomTom’s mapping data as a critical piece of the spatial analysis puzzle, providing geographic context.”

TomTom is relied upon by technology companies, geographical information systems (GIS) providers, government bodies and traffic management institutions across the globe to deliver industry-leading mapping products that create location-enabled applications.

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company.

We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; portable navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com

About Alteryx

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

