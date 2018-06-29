Women's self-defense classes offered in Taipei following string of murders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to the recent string of gruesome murders, MOWES (Moving Women Establishment), a community space advocating for female empowerment located in Taipei's Da'an District, had their first self-defense class for women on June 27.

Founder and co-founder of the space, Maja Ho(侯梅婷) and Kai Hsieh (謝鎧安), organized these sessions as a response to the 14 female homicides in the past month involving violent encounters with men.

"These incidents were shocking, I didn’t expect them to happen -- especially in Taiwan” said self-defense teacher and Tae-Kwon Do instructor, Russell Stuart. He conducted the first class starting by teaching the women how to detect warning signs and different release techniques to get away from aggressive wrist grabs and posterior grabs.

They learned how to use their body weight against an attacker and how to target key body parts, such as the eyes, nose, knees and legs, to disorient them. “You never really know what could happen so you have to prepare yourself the best you can for every situation,” said Stuart.

The following classes will be covering other types of defense techniques used in more extreme cases where the victim is either being pinned down or on in choke-hold. MOWES will be holding monthly community gatherings to address issues of safety and violence prevention.

"We believe safety is a community effort, everyone needs to make sure each person is safe” said Ho and Hsieh. The classes are open to men as well in order to address violence against both genders and provide education for techniques to avoid such situations.

The classes will be held bi-weekly on Wednesday starting this week, from 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the MOWES space.

Venue Info

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Adress: No. 28, Lane 50, Taishun Street, Da’an District Taipei, Taiwan