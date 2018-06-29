Taiwan's first rail bike to begin full track testing in July 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Miaoli Rail Bike announced earlier this year, being constructed along a former mountain rail line (舊山線), will begin full track testing on July 1.

The Rail Bike will allow riders to check out the beautiful scenery of Miaoli around the old Shengxing Train Station(勝興車站) and across the old Yu Teng Railway bridge (魚藤坪斷橋). As of Sunday July 1, the entire track will be ready for testing.

The Rail Bike in Miaoli will be the first of its kind in Taiwan. Similar rail bikes have been popularized at various tourist attractions in Korea, and on the popular television show “Running Man” reports UDN.

The stretch of the track used by the Rail Bike is about 12 kilometers round trip, and will take around 1.5 hours to complete. The Rail Bike is expected to accommodate a maximum of 1,500 riders a day.

UDN reports that four riders may share a car, and will be required to wear a helmet and safety belts. Children under the age of six will be prohibited from using the bikes The cost for a ride will be NT$280.



From July 1 the track will only be open for trial operations. It is expected that the rail bike it will be open to the public sometime in late July.



(Image from 苗栗玩透透 FB Group)