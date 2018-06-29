Guns N' Roses coming to Taiwan in November

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The iconic hard rock band Guns N' Roses will be coming to perform in northern Taiwan's Taoyuan on November 17 as part of its ongoing "Not in This Lifetime" tour.

The band, which is literally translated in Mandarin as 槍與玫瑰 (gun and rose), will perform in the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium in Taoyuan's Zhongli District at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17. The performance will feature original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, the first time the three have performed on a tour together since the 1993 "Use Your Illusion Tour."

Having started in 2016,"Not in This Lifetime" has become the four-highest grossing concert tour in history at US$480,900,000 and 4,377,126 concert goers, thus far.

Tickets went on sale at on June 3 at 10 a.m., and the tixCraft website for the concert now shows that all seated areas have sold out, however at the time of publication, there were still 220 spots still available in the standing areas.



Promotional banner posted on tixCraft.com website.