Gilas Pilipinas meet Team Taiwan in Taipei for FIBA Asian Qualifiers

The last time the two teams met was November 2017 with the Philippines defeating Taiwan 90 to 83

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/29 12:03

Image from FIBA

TAIPE (Taiwan News) – As part of the Asian qualifiers for the FIBA World Cup of basketball, the Philippines and Taiwan will face off on June 29 in Taipei at 7:00 p.m.

The last time the two teams met on November 27 last year the Philippines beat Taiwan 90 to 83. While the Philippines have already secured their advance to the second round of qualifiers, Taiwan will need a victory in order to advance.

The 15 man Philippines team, known as the Gilas Pilipinas, arrived in Taipei on Monday June 25, according to ESPN. The team enters the match with confidence since they are already assured of their passage to the second stage with their two recent victories  

Group B includes Taiwan, the Philippines, as well as Australia, which has 4 wins, and Japan, which currently has no wins. Check the standings at the FIBA website.

The match, being held at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium, has been sold out for weeks.


Team Taiwan (Image from CBTA FB page)
FIBA
basketball World Cup
Team Taiwan
Gilas Pilipinas
Philippines

