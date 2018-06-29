Bali: Volcano eruption forces closure of international airport, hundreds of flight cancellations

Thousands of travelers were stranded on the Indonesian resort island of Bali after a volcanic eruption forced authorities to shut down its main international airport in the early hours of Friday.

Nearly 450 flights have been canceled, affecting more than 75,000 passengers, and the airport will remain closed until 7 p.m. local time (1100 UTC), a spokesman for the disaster mitigation agency said. Airlines that had canceled flights included Air Asia, Jet Star, Qantas and Virgin.

Authorities acted after Mount Agung in northeastern Bali erupted on Thursday, spewing a 2,500-meter (8,200-foot) column of ash into the surrounding air. Ash can damage aircraft engines and cooling systems and reduce visibility.

Officials, who have not raised their warning alert to the maximum level, established a 4-kilometer danger zone around the volcano's crater and helped evacuate some 300 nearby residents.

Mount Agung has erupted multiple times since becoming active in late 2017. The international airport on Bali was closed during a major eruption in December.

Indonesia is a hot spot for volcanic activity as it sits on the "Pacific Ring of Fire." Some 1,200 people were killed during Mount Agung's last deadly eruption in 1963 and 1963

