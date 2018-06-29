  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/29 11:44
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 5 .667
Connecticut 9 6 .600 1
Atlanta 7 7 .500
Chicago 5 9 .357
New York 4 10 .286
Indiana 1 14 .067 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 4 .733
Phoenix 11 5 .688 ½
Seattle 11 5 .688 ½
Minnesota 8 6 .571
Dallas 7 7 .500
Las Vegas 5 11 .313

___

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 93, Atlanta 80

Connecticut 101, Indiana 89

Dallas 97, Las Vegas 91

Thursday's Games

Washington 80, New York 77

Seattle 81, Los Angeles 72

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Washington, 7:30 p.m.<