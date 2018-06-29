BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Connecticut
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Atlanta
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Chicago
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|New York
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
|Indiana
|1
|14
|.067
|9
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Phoenix
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Seattle
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Minnesota
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Dallas
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Las Vegas
|5
|11
|.313
|7
___
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago 93, Atlanta 80
Connecticut 101, Indiana 89
Dallas 97, Las Vegas 91
|Thursday's Games
Washington 80, New York 77
Seattle 81, Los Angeles 72
|Friday's Games
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Washington, 7:30 p.m.<