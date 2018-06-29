Australian leader distances government from spy prosecution

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's prime minister has distanced his government from a decision to prosecute a former spy and his lawyer who accuse Australia of illegally bugging the East Timorese Cabinet while negotiating an oil revenue deal.

The Australian Secret Intelligence Service spy and his lawyer Bernard Collaery will appear in the Canberra Magistrates Court on July 25 charged with conspiracy to communicate ASIS information.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said while his Attorney General Christian Porter had approved the charges, it was Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions Sarah McNaughton who decided the men should be charged. Turnbull said he would not comment on the case because it was before the courts.

Collaery has said he and the former spy were victims of a vindictive prosecution because they had exposed illegal spying.