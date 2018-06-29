Taiwanese TV to finally start showing World Cup games tomorrow

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After 32 FIFA World Cup matches have already been played, Taiwanese viewers tomorrow (June 30) can finally join 3.4 billion people across the world in watching the stupendous soccer spectacle on live TV, thanks to Chinese Television System (CTS, 華視).

Once action in the knockout stage begins tomorrow, CTS's terrestrial channel 12 will show all 16 remaining games on its TV station and its website. CTS will be able to broadcast the final 16 matches having purchased the rights for NT$30 million (US$980,000).

At a press conference yesterday, CTS general manager Leon Chuang (莊豐嘉) Taiwan Public Television Service (PTS) chairwoman Tchen Yu-chiou (陳郁秀) made a surprise announcement that a World Cup finale party called "World Cup Championship Night" (世足冠軍之夜) will be held on July 15 on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office.

Here is a list of other ways to watch the World Cup in Taiwan:

Movie-on-Demand

Tune into Chunghwa Telecom's Movie-on-Demand (MOD) sports channel 2 (201) or sports channel 3 (202). The two channels will offer all 64 matches of World Cup via live streams starting on June 15. The MOD website provides an explanation of the hardware requirements and application process to set up MOD.

Online:

ELTA

All 64 matches of the World Cup can be watched for free on the ELTA (愛爾達電視) website. To watch the games for free, go to the ELTA website and click on the "Watch World Cup Free" (免費看世足) tab on the top of the page. Those who do not yet have an account with ELTA will first need to register for one for free through the website.

Hami

For a fee of NT$69 (US$2.27) per month for its sports channel, all 64 World Cup matches can be watched on Chunghwa Telecom's Hami website and Android and iOS apps.

CTS will broadcast the final 16 games from June 30 to July 15 on its website as well as its TV station.

Restaurants and Bars in Taipei:

There are a number of places around Taipei where one can watch the World Cup over the next few weeks. Taiwan News has compiled a list of local bars and restaurants to watch the games. Be sure to check out their schedules, as each location may show some or all World Cup games and provide various game deals and specials.

While you are at, why not enter the Taiwan News World Cup Photo Contest and win one night at the Caesar Park Hotel worth NT$15,000? For more details visit the Taiwan News World Cup Photo Contest page.