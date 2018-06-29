Mattis tries to ease Japan's worries about North Korea talks

TOKYO (AP) — For the second time in two days, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is trying to assuage an Asian ally's worries about America's commitment to the region amid the ongoing denuclearization negotiations with North Korea.

Mattis met Friday with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, who has urged the international community to keep sanctions and surveillance on North Korea, saying it has a history of reneging on agreements.

Mattis says his visit represents "just how strongly we prioritize this relationship between our two militaries."

Mattis adds that even as the U.S. is in "unprecedented negotiations with North Korea, ... the longstanding alliance between Japan and the United States stands firm."