Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/29 10:24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 003 100 000—4 10 0
Detroit 200 000 000—2 5 1

Manaea, Pagan (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Fulmer, Coleman (9) and J.McCann. W_Manaea 8-6. L_Fulmer 3-7. Sv_Treinen (20). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (11).

___

Seattle 000 200 000 2—4 12 0
Baltimore 000 200 000 0—2 6 2
(10 innings)

Leake, Vincent (8), Pazos (9), Nicasio (10) and Herrmann; Yacabonis, Ramirez (5), M.Castro (10), Scott (10) and Sisco. W_Pazos 2-1. L_M.Castro 2-4. Sv_Nicasio (1). HRs_Seattle, Cruz (21). Baltimore, Machado (20), Davis (7).

___

Minnesota 000 000 100 000 1—2 7 0
Chicago 000 000 001 000 0—1 10 1
(13 innings)

Odorizzi, Duke (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9), Reed (10), Rogers (11), Busenitz (12) and Wilson, Garver; Giolito, Avilan (7), Rondon (8), Fry (9), Soria (10), Cedeno (11), Santiago (12) and K.Smith. W_Busenitz 2-0. L_Santiago 2-3. HRs_Minnesota, Morrison (9).

___

Houston 000 010 000—1 8 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 6 0

McCullers, Devenski (8), Rondon (9) and B.McCann; Stanek, Yarbrough (2), Pruitt (9) and Ramos. W_McCullers 9-3. L_Yarbrough 7-4. Sv_Rondon (5). HRs_Houston, Marisnick (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 210 001 000—4 11 2
Miami 000 000 000—0 10 0

Greinke, De La Rosa (8), Salas (9), Chafin (9) and Mathis; Richards, Wittgren (5), Guerrero (7), Graves (8) and Holaday. W_Greinke 8-5. L_Richards 2-5.

___

Chicago 000 102 710—11 15 0
Los Angeles 011 100 002— 5 9 1

Quintana, Cishek (6), Farrell (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Kershaw, Buehler (6), Goeddel (7), Ferguson (8) and Barnes. W_Cishek 2-0. L_Buehler 4-2. HRs_Chicago, Russell (4), Almora (4). Los Angeles, Turner (4), Muncy (17).

___

Colorado 100 400 202—9 14 1
San Francisco 200 300 120—8 12 1

Gray, Rusin (5), McGee (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters, Iannetta, Murphy; Stratton, Blach (5), Johnson (7), Melancon (8), S.Dyson (9) and Hundley. W_Ottavino 4-1. L_S.Dyson 2-2. Sv_W.Davis (22). HRs_Colorado, Arenado (19), LeMahieu (8). San Francisco, Belt (13).

___

Milwaukee 002 000 301—6 8 0
Cincinnati 202 000 000—4 9 1

Guerra, Williams (7), Jeffress (7), Knebel (9) and Kratz; DeSclafani, Garrett (7), Floro (8) and Barnhart. W_Guerra 4-5. L_Garrett 0-1. Sv_Knebel (8). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (19), Thames (10). Cincinnati, Peraza (4), Winker (6).