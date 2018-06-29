|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|83
|325
|55
|112
|.345
|Betts Bos
|61
|234
|61
|79
|.338
|Segura Sea
|75
|313
|57
|105
|.335
|JMartinez Bos
|77
|295
|56
|97
|.329
|Trout LAA
|81
|282
|62
|91
|.323
|MDuffy TB
|64
|253
|22
|80
|.316
|Simmons LAA
|70
|258
|38
|81
|.314
|Brantley Cle
|68
|276
|41
|86
|.312
|Castellanos Det
|79
|319
|41
|99
|.310
|Rosario Min
|76
|304
|54
|94
|.309
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 23; Cruz, Seattle, 21; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Judge, New York, 20; Betts, Boston, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; 3 tied at 19.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 64; Haniger, Seattle, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 56; Lowrie, Oakland, 55; Gattis, Houston, 54; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 54; KDavis, Oakland, 53; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 52; 3 tied at 51.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 12-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-1; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-1; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 9-3.