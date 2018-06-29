|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|54
|27
|.667
|—
|New York
|52
|26
|.667
|½
|Tampa Bay
|39
|41
|.488
|14½
|Toronto
|37
|43
|.463
|16½
|Baltimore
|23
|57
|.288
|30½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|35
|.557
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|42
|.455
|8
|Detroit
|36
|46
|.439
|9½
|Chicago
|28
|52
|.350
|16½
|Kansas City
|25
|55
|.313
|19½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|28
|.663
|—
|Seattle
|51
|31
|.622
|3½
|Oakland
|44
|38
|.537
|10½
|Los Angeles
|41
|40
|.506
|13
|Texas
|36
|46
|.439
|18½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Houston 7, Toronto 6
Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 4
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Seattle 8, Baltimore 7, 11 innings
Boston 9, L.A. Angels 6
Oakland 3, Detroit 0
Texas 5, San Diego 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 5, St. Louis 1
|Thursday's Games
Oakland 4, Detroit 2
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 13 innings
Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 2-2), 5:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 0-0) at Baltimore (Hess 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-3) at Toronto (Stroman 0-5), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Cole 9-1) at Tampa Bay (Font 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-2) at Texas (Gallardo 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 7-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 10:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.