Upcoming Events in Taipei June 29 -July 7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As June comes to an end and July heats up, Taipei has lots to offer over the weekend and the coming week. Go see some music outdoors, check out some local performing arts, or enjoy a meal and a drink by the riverside at Pier 5.

Here are a few events that readers may be interested in happening in the Taipei area from June 29 to July 7.

Festivals and Exhibitions

This Saturday June 30 is the annual Celebration Canada in Taipei. Come out to the Hakka Cultural Park near NTNU for a day of music, good food and good friends. Live music starts at 1:00 p.m. with an array of Canadian and Taiwanese musicians. The day’s event will conclude with a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m.



(Image from the Break & Break Dance Video Exhibition FB page)

For a taste of Taiwan’s artistic side, and a glimpse of modern dance in Taipei, check out the Dance Video Exhibition by Chou Shu-Yi entitled “Break & Break! (無用之地).” The exhibition is happening at Polymer (空場) in Beitou, which is a collection of small artist studios, that forms a vibrant community of people creating visual, and performance art together. The exhibition lasts three days from Friday, June 29 to Sunday, July 1, from 8:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, NT$500 dollars for entry.

Some people are gathering at the Freedom Plaza of the Chiang Kai Shek Memorial on Saturday, June 30 to advocate for better immigration policies under the current administration in the United States. If you would like to meet others and share your thoughts and your voices on this issue check out the Families Belong Together Rally. It begins at 11 p.m. in front of the memorial.

Music and Entertainment

If you are looking for a chill place to spend your Saturday evenings, then be sure to give Taipei’s hippest new riverside hangout a try. Pier 5 is a new chic area with restaurants, bars, and a promenade by the Tamsui River. Starting on June 30, and each Saturday for the rest of the summer, Pier 5 and Mary Jane Pizza will be hosting Sunset Sessions, with DJs and occasional drink or food specials. “Go for a drink, stay for the atmosphere.”

Stand-up comedy in Taipei is on the rise with a few events coming up this week, and likely more throughout the summer. On Saturday, June 30 stop by Two Three Comedy in Da’an District for their “New Comic Night” and you may just catch the next big comic in Taiwan. Performances start at 8:00 p.m., one drink minimum, and space is limited so message Two Three Comedy in advance if you’d like to reserve a seat.



Guts Improv "We Have No Idea" event poster

Comedy lovers should also take note of Guts Improv Main Stage, which will be host to quite a few improv comedy performances over the summer. There is an “Unscripted Broadway” event happening on Friday, June 29, and a “We Have no Idea” event as well as a “Theater Sports” event planned for Saturday, June 30. For those curious to try participating check out their workshops and lectures, and just see what happens.

Another offering of stand-up comedy (this one primarily for Mandarin speakers) is happening at the Comedy Club on Bade rd. Some of Taiwan’s best local comedians will be performing their “超值白” stand up show Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this weekend (June 29-July 1). Tickets are NT$500 at the door.

On June 30, Taipei will hold a PechaKucha hangout event hosted by local organizer Xue Xue. “PechaKucha” means non-stop chit-chat in Japanese and is the name of an informal series of networking events where young professionals gather to discuss different topics. The theme for the the event on Saturday evening is “To Travel is to Live.” Check out the event, which starts at 7:30 with cocktails and mingling, and then proceeds through a series of guest speakers sharing their ideas and experiences. Cos is NT$400 at the door. Check the official PechaKucha page for more details.





If you’re curious to see some traditional Chinese opera, this weekend you have the chance on the evening of Saturday June 30, as well as the afternoon of Sunday July 1 to catch a performance from the Taipei Kunqu Society. They will be performing “The Palace of Eternal Life (長生殿), by Qing Dynasty playwright Hong Sheng at the Huashan Umay Theater. Tickets for the performance are NT$500 or NT$800.

The next Mango Pool Party in Gongguan is coming up on Saturday July 7, so get your swim suits ready. Next week's party is Mango Pool Party 3: International Day. Come for sun and summer fun, and a great line up of DJs to set the atmosphere. Entry is NT$300. Beers are buy one get one free from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Food and Market Events

Next weekend on Saturday, July 7 Your Space (社群空間) near the Songshan Creative and Culture Park will be hosting a second-hand market event. Swapping and bartering is encouraged at the event, which seeks to recycle used items that might still be of use to someone out there. There will be DJs, and food and drinks available for purchase.

National Theater and Concert Hall

The National Symphony Orchestra will be performing German composer Richard Wagner on Friday, July 6 and Sunday July 7. For fans of the NSO or classical music it is certain to be an enjoyable performance. Tickets are available here.



Next weekend, July 6-8, will be the last opportunity to see the 2018 Innovation Series, a series of performances from three young choreographers each with a unique style. The three short productions in the series were inspired by Igor Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring:" Lin Su-lien's “Hey! Lady, Please Look at Me!,” Liu Yen-cheng's “The End of Journey,” and Liu Kuan-hsiang's “All about Brutality.” Tickets for the show are NT$800 and can be purchased online.

2018 FIFA World Cup

There are a number of places around Taipei where you can watch your favorite teams compete in the 2018 FIFA World Cup over the next few weeks. We’ve compiled a list on great local bars and restaurants to watch the games. Be sure to check out their schedules, as each location may show some or all World Cup games and provide various game deals and specials.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday, June 30 there is a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

Also at EPL Steak House, check out Rhythm and Soul Nights, a regular event planned for Wednesday evenings. A team of DJs will be bringing you the best sounds from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s and beyond, covering Motown, Stax, Northern Soul, '90s neo-soul and more. Check out it out on July 4. Music starts at 8:00 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite Irish bar in Gongguan near NTU, James Joyce, is also hosting live music every weekend. This week you can check out the Flat Fives on Saturday, June 30. The music starts at 8:00 p.m. Check the James Joyce event page for other upcoming acts.

If you have a love of Indian food and culture, then you can always stop by the Mayur Indian Kitchen location on Songjiang Road, where they have regular dance performances and Indian music for dining customers on Saturday nights. On Saturday June 30, the Navarasa dance group will offer a Bollywood performance. Space may be limited, so call to reserve a spot, and check their calendar for more upcoming events.

For those new to Taipei, or who have been here a while but still haven’t seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa.” Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.