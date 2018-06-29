BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
2018/06/29 09:42
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 5 .667
Connecticut 9 6 .600 1
Atlanta 7 7 .500
Chicago 5 9 .357
New York 4 10 .286
Indiana 1 14 .067 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 3 .786
Phoenix 11 5 .688 1
Seattle 10 5 .667
Minnesota 8 6 .571 3
Dallas 7 7 .500 4
Las Vegas 5 11 .313 7

___

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 93, Atlanta 80

Connecticut 101, Indiana 89

Dallas 97, Las Vegas 91

Thursday's Games

Washington 80, New York 77

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Washington, 7:30 p.m.<