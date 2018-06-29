Plastic Bags and Pouches Procurement Report: Sourcing and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This report offers procurement market intelligence insights which will help category managers to cut down on spend in their procurement process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005704/en/

Plastic Bags and Pouches Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement reports for the offer a comprehensive analysis of the current and future supply market scenario. They also offer detailed insights into sustainability strategies and procurement best practices.

“Engaging in long-term strategic partnerships with suppliers helps buyers to effectively communicate and obtain information on sources and types of materials used for manufacturing plastic bags and pouches,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. “Also, focusing on innovations and rationalization of supply base is one of the key category management strategies that help buyers to obtain best-fit products from competent suppliers.”

Looking for more procurement insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the plastic bags and pouches market.

The rise in use plastic bags and pouches in the retail industry The growing preference for convenient and flexible packaging The demand for bioplastics

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Report scope snapshot: Plastic bags and pouches market

Market Insights

Spend segmentation by region Regional spend dynamics Regional influence on global spend To know more,

Category Pricing Insights

Pricing outlook Supplier cost structure Outlook for input costs To know more,

Best Practices

Innovation and success stories Procurement excellence best practices Procurement best practices To know more,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, , provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005704/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS RETAIL

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/28/2018 09:30 PM/DISC: 06/28/2018 09:30 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005704/en