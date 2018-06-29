Philippines targets Taiwan market at FOOD Taipei

The Philippines' representative office in Taiwan brought 17 strategically selected companies and brands, with the potential to target the mainstream Taiwan market, to the 28th Taipei International Food Show (FOOD Taipei), which kicked off on June 27.



The companies hope to generate up to US$25 million in export sales, according to a press release.

Last year, the Philippine pavilion featured products from 16 food companies that generated US$23.4 million worth of export sales, exceeding the US$21.58 million in 2016, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) said.



"For this year's participation, we look to further strengthen our market foothold in Taiwan which is known for its diverse culinary culture," Nora Terrado, undersecretary of the Filipino's Trade and Investments Promotion Group (TIPG) at the Department of Trade and Industry, according to MECO's press release. "It also has a high demand for agri-commodities and tropical food products that are abundant in the Philippines," she added.

The food show is also a great platform to target other global buyers as it brings together importers, wholesalers, distributors, hoteliers, restaurant and bakery owners and online retailers from China, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the United States and Singapore, Terrado was quoted.

The food show, organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, is being held from June 27-30 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

