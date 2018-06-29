  1. Home
Sung Hyun Park shoots 66 to take KPMG Women's PGA lead

By ANDREW SELIGMAN , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/06/29 09:14

KILDEER, Ill. (AP) — South Korea's Sung Hyun Park shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The 2017 U.S. Women's Open Champion birdied three of the four par-5 holes at Kemper Lakes in the third of the LPGA Tour's five majors.

Brooke Henderson, the 2016 KPMG winner and runner-up last year, was a stroke back with Jessica Korda, Jaye Marie Green and Brittany Altomore.

The 24-year-old Park won the weather-shortened LPGA Texas Classic in May.