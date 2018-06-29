Sung Hyun Park shoots 66 to take KPMG Women's PGA lead

Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, reads the green on the 18th hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper
KILDEER, Ill. (AP) — South Korea's Sung Hyun Park shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
The 2017 U.S. Women's Open Champion birdied three of the four par-5 holes at Kemper Lakes in the third of the LPGA Tour's five majors.
Brooke Henderson, the 2016 KPMG winner and runner-up last year, was a stroke back with Jessica Korda, Jaye Marie Green and Brittany Altomore.
The 24-year-old Park won the weather-shortened LPGA Texas Classic in May.