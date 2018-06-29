Daiichi Sankyo and Menarini Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Commercializing LIXIANA® in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Singapore based A. Menarini Asia-Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd (“Menarini Asia-Pacific”) and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (“Daiichi Sankyo”) have signed a multi-year exclusive licensing agreement for Menarini Asia-Pacific to assume the sales, marketing and distribution of the oral, once-daily, direct factor Xa inhibitor, edoxaban (brand name; LIXIANA®), in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore, following respective regulatory approvals in those countries.

“Oral, once-daily edoxaban is currently marketed by Daiichi Sankyo and its partners in more than 20 countries around the world, including the US, the EU, Japan, and ASCA (Asia, South & Central America) markets such as South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Thailand,” says Hiroyuki Okuzawa, Corporate Officer, President of ASCA Company, Daiichi Sankyo, Co., Ltd. “We are extremely happy about this agreement with our long-term partner, Menarini, which will make edoxaban accessible to address the unmet medical needs of patients in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.”

Albert Lim, CEO of Menarini Asia-Pacific commented, “Menarini is delighted to extend its on-going global partnership with Daiichi Sankyo in Asia for LIXIANA ®. Daiichi Sankyo’s strong commitment to providing new treatment options for cardiovascular diseases aligns with our goal of meeting the significant unmet needs of the patients. The strong safety profile of the product also means the patients can benefit greatly from the product.”

About Menarini Asia-Pacific

Menarini Asia-Pacific is part of the world’s largest Italian biopharmaceutical company with a heritage since 1886 and over 17,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Here in Asia-Pacific, Menarini has an established presence in 13 key healthcare markets with over 3,000 sales, marketing and support professionals.

Supported by the Group’s R&D, Manufacturing and infrastructure capabilities, Menarini Asia-Pacific operates across the entire commercial value chain, from clinical development, regulatory approval and product launch to lifecycle management with a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered brands in key therapeutic fields including Consumer Health, Dermatology, Primary Care, Allergy/Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Specialty Care and Men’s Health.

Menarini has a strong partnering tradition. As companies reprioritize portfolios and seek experienced partners to gain market access in this heterogeneous environment, Menarini is a trusted European partner who can be the gateway for companies that want to tap into the Asia-Pacific growth story.

For more information about Menarini Asia-Pacific, please visit www.menariniapac.com.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated to the creation and supply of innovative pharmaceutical products to address diversified, unmet medical needs of patients in both mature and emerging markets. With over 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 15,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help people. In addition to a strong portfolio of medicines for hypertension and thrombotic disorders, under the Group’s 2025 Vision to become a “Global Pharma Innovator with Competitive Advantage in Oncology,” Daiichi Sankyo research and development is primarily focused on bringing forth novel therapies in oncology, including immuno-oncology, with additional focus on new horizon areas, such as pain management, neurodegenerative diseases, heart and kidney diseases, and other rare diseases. For more information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com.

