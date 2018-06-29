Paper's staff takes to social media to share alarm, resolve

BALTIMORE (AP) — Journalists at a historic Maryland newspaper took to social media to seek help and inform others what was happening during a gunman's deadly attack.

In the aftermath of the Thursday attack that killed five people, they identified who was safe at The Capital Gazette in Annapolis and gave voice to their devastation. They also explained journalism's truth-telling mission.

News of the Thursday massacre began with a chilling tweet including the paper's address sent by a summer intern: "Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us."

Others described the attack afterward. Some shared their grief.

As investigators continued to try and piece together what happened, staffers tweeted their resolve to keep working.

Reporter Chase Cook tweeted: "I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow."