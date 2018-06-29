Australia awards UK's BAE $26 billion navy frigate contract

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government says British defense company BAE Systems has won a 35 billion Australian dollar ($26 billion) contract to build Australia's fleet of new navy frigates.

The federal government announced on Friday that the company's Type 26 Global Combat ship will be the design for the frigate program.

The new ships will be built by Australian government-owned company ASC Shipbuilding in the southern city of Adelaide and will be officially known as the Hunter class, with the navy to receive nine advanced guided missile frigates beginning in the late 2020s.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the program would create 5,000 direct jobs nationally, and 10,000 indirectly through a national supply chain.

BAE had been shortlisted for the frigate program with Italian company Fincantieri and Spain's Navantia.