Flour Procurement Report: Sourcing and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This report offers procurement market intelligence insights on the procurement best practices and sustainability strategies to help category managers boost growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005771/en/

Flour Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement reports for the offer a comprehensive analysis of the current and future supply market scenario. They also offer insights into the major cost and volume drivers affecting the demand for flour across different regions.

“One of the best procurement practice for the buyers is to engage with suppliers that facilitate various flour tests, as it provides assurance about the quality of the flour,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. “Also, engaging with suppliers that have high innovation capabilities is one of the key category management strategies to enhance the quality of flour.”

Looking for more procurement insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the flour market.

Rising demand from the food and beverage industry The rise in demand for whole wheat flour The demand for bakery products

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Report scope snapshot: Flour market

Market Insights

Global category spend Category spend growth Spend segmentation by region To know more,

Category Pricing Insights

Total cost of ownership analysis Overview of pricing models Comparison of pricing models To know more,

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices Procurement best practices Sustainability practices To know more,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, , provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005771/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/28/2018 07:30 PM/DISC: 06/28/2018 07:30 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005771/en