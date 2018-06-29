Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|003
|100
|000—4
|10
|0
|Detroit
|200
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
Manaea, Pagan (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Fulmer, Coleman (9) and McCann. W_Manaea 8-6. L_Fulmer 3-7. Sv_Treinen (20). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (11).
___
|Seattle
|000
|200
|000
|2—4
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|000
|0—2
|6
|2
Leake, Vincent (8), Pazos (9), Nicasio (10) and Herrmann; Yacabonis, Ramirez (5), M.Castro (10), Scott (10) and Sisco. W_Pazos 2-1. L_M.Castro 2-4. Sv_Nicasio (1). HRs_Seattle, Cruz (21). Baltimore, Machado (20), Davis (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|210
|001
|000—4
|11
|2
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|10
|0
Greinke, De La Rosa (8), Salas (9), Chafin (9) and Mathis; Richards, Wittgren (5), Guerrero (7), Graves (8) and Holaday. W_Greinke 8-5. L_Richards 2-5.
___
|Chicago
|000
|102
|710—11
|15
|0
|Los Angeles
|011
|100
|002—
|5
|9
|1
Quintana, Cishek (6), Farrell (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Kershaw, Buehler (6), Goeddel (7), Ferguson (8) and Barnes. W_Cishek 2-0. L_Buehler 4-2. HRs_Chicago, Russell (4), Almora (4). Los Angeles, Turner (4), Muncy (17).
___
|Colorado
|100
|400
|202—9
|14
|1
|San Francisco
|200
|300
|120—8
|12
|1
Gray, Rusin (5), McGee (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters, Iannetta, Murphy; Stratton, Blach (5), Johnson (7), Melancon (8), S.Dyson (9) and Hundley. W_Ottavino 4-1. L_S.Dyson 2-2. Sv_W.Davis (22). HRs_Colorado, Arenado (19), LeMahieu (8). San Francisco, Belt (13).