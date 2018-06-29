2018 Special Olympics USA Games Announces Speaker Lineup for Future of Inclusion Forum

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games announced today the speaker lineup for its Future of Inclusion Forum on Monday evening, July 2. Utilizing the momentum surrounding the 2018 USA Games as a catalyst, the Future of Inclusion Forum will be an evening of thoughtful and inspiring conversation about building a community without barriers or prejudice.

Tig Notaro will be one of the featured presenters at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games Future of Inclusion Forum on July 2. (Photo: Bob Chamberlin, Los Angeles Times)

Featured presenters at the Future of Inclusion Forum include:

Tig Notaro, GRAMMY- and Emmy-nominated comedian, writer and actor known for her storytelling and signature deadpan humor Brad Smith, Microsoft President and Honorary Chairman of the 2018 USA Games Actress Lauren Potter who is best known for playing Becky Jackson on “Glee” Tim Shriver, Chairman of Special Olympics International Holly Tabor, Associate Professor and Associate Director for the Stanford Center for Biomedical Ethics Special Olympics Washington Athlete Devon Adelman, who will read her original poem “Strong” to wrap up the evening

One of the lasting impacts of the 2018 USA Games will be heightened awareness and attitudinal changes toward people with intellectual disabilities. At the Future of Inclusion Forum, speakers and panelists will address a wide-range of topics that will provoke thought, inspire leadership and empower individuals to make their communities more inclusive.

The Future of Inclusion Forum will also celebrate individuals and organizations from across the country who are everyday Game Changers. As part of the USA Games #ImAGameChanger campaign, these Game Changers were nominated by their communities and recognized by the USA Games for their acts of inclusion, no matter how big or small.

“The Future of Inclusion Forum is the Greater Seattle community’s chance to not only hear from inclusion trailblazers, but to also be part of the conversation,” said Jayme Powers, Executive Producer and Chief Operating Officer of the 2018 USA Games. “Our society is better and more productive because of inclusion. The forum will inspire the community to create change in their own lives and the lives of those around them.”

The Future of Inclusion Forum will take place on Monday, July 2, from 7:00-8:30 p.m. in the Bagley Wright Theatre at the Seattle Repertory Theatre. Tickets are $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit specialolympicsusagames.org/future-of-inclusion-forum.

Accenture and F5 are the Presenting Sponsors of the Future of Inclusion Forum with additional support provided by the Department of Education.

About the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Seattle, Washington July 1-6, 2018. More than 4,000 participants representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, along with the support of tens of thousands of volunteers and spectators, will compete in 14 Olympic-type team and individual sports. The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will celebrate the Special Olympics movement and its 50th anniversary; promote the ideals of acceptance and inclusion through sport; and showcase athletes from throughout the U.S. and the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities. The 2018 USA Games will also highlight Special Olympics’ work in sport, education, health and community-building.

For more information on the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, please visit SpecialOlympicsUSAGames.org and follow on Facebook ( @SpecialOlympicsUSAGames ), Twitter ( @2018USAGames ) and Instagram ( @SpecialOlympicsUSAGames ).

