Ex-Tigers pitching coach Bosio says he's 'crushed' by firing

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Bosio says he was fired as the Detroit Tigers' pitching coach for using the word "monkey," but insists he didn't say it in a racial or demeaning context.

Bosio told USA Today that he used the word while talking about pitcher Daniel Stumpf, who is white. Bosio said Stumpf is nicknamed "Spider Monkey" because of the faces he makes while lifting weights.

Bosio said an African-American clubhouse attendant overheard the conversation.

Tigers general manager Al Avila said Wednesday that Bosio was fired for making insensitive comments to another team employee. Avila declined to offer additional details.

Bosio told USA Today that he was "crushed" about his firing. Bosio said he plans to hire a lawyer while determining whether to sue for wrongful termination.

