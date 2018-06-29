Smith waits as Toronto bowls in Global T20 Canada opener

KING CITY, Ontario (AP) — The Global T20 Canada cricket tournament opened to largely empty bleachers on Thursday.

The Toronto Nationals, which has recruited disgraced Australia captain Steve Smith, won the toss and choose to bowl first against the Vancouver Knights at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground.

West Indies star Chris Gayle opened with one run off Toronto bowler Muhammad Naveed.

Getting the six-team tournament ready was a race to the wire with ticket and broadcast information coming late. That showed in the empty seats for the opening game.

The event runs through July 15.

Organizers have recruited some marquee names to captain the squads in West Indies' Darren Sammy (Toronto), Dwayne Bravo (Winnipeg) and Gayle (Vancouver), Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (Montreal) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (Edmonton). A Cricket West Indies "B'' side fills out the six-team field.

There was a relaxed atmosphere prior to the game with the Vancouver team playing pickup soccer and the Toronto side opting for soccer-volleyball.

Smith had dominated attention on the eve of the tournament.

Smith is playing for Toronto and former Australia vice-captain David Warner is in the Winnipeg team. Both players are currently serving 12-month suspensions from their national and provincial teams for their parts in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The Cricket Australia sanctions allow the pair to play club cricket abroad.

The tournament is a partnership between Cricket Canada and the India-based Mercuri Group.