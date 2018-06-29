Documentary tells dark tale of triplets separated at birth

NEW YORK (AP) — The new documentary "Three Identical Strangers" is about identical triplets who were separated at birth as part of an ethically dubious research study that began in the 1960s.

A real-life roller coaster ride into a dark and twisted history, the film has astonished and infuriated moviegoers since its Sundance Film Festival debut. It has also renewed pressure on a prominent child development center to make the study transparent.

Several of the study's subjects, including brothers David Kellman and Bobby Shafran, are calling on the organization keeping the study's research sealed to release it publicly.

Kellman and Shafran, both now 57, were separated as infants from each other, along with their now deceased brother Eddy Galland.