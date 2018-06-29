MAPEI Announces Expansion with Two New Facilities

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--MAPEI Corporation has expanded company operations with two new locations in Georgia and Florida. Both locations will initially operate as warehouses, providing local support for customers, expediting shipments and facilitating continued growth in North America. These facilities will shortly transition into plants to increase MAPEI’s production capabilities.

The first of two locations stands at 100,000 square feet (9 290 m 2 ) on 18.29 acres (7,40 hectares) in Wildwood, Florida, with plans to expand the facility to 260,000 square feet (24 155 m 2 ). Located north of Tampa, the facility will significantly increase product availability and services to customers in northern Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and other surrounding states. The Wildwood acquisition also includes significant acreage for future expansion.

The second location is a 210,000-square-foot (19 509 m 2 ) building on 21.31 acres (8,62 hectares) in Calhoun, Georgia. “This facility will immediately operate as a warehouse, but it will transition to become our new plant for manufacturing products for resilient flooring as well as other products,” said Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America. “This location will be developed with the latest production equipment and will feature a state-of-the-art laboratory.”

With these latest acquisitions in Florida and Georgia, MAPEI Corporation operates 13 plants and warehouses in the United States. Plans for further expansions are forthcoming, according to Di Geso. “MAPEI is committed to continually investing for our present and future growth. These expansions are major investments to ensure that we are giving our customers the best service possible, and we will continue to expand our footprint in the Americas,” he said.

The property acquisitions were finalized for the Wildwood facility on March 26 and for the Calhoun property on April 20. These new facilities will create full-time job opportunities in the manufacturing industry and boost economic development in the area.

About MAPEI

Established in 1937, MAPEI Group is a privately owned global corporation headquartered in Milan, Italy, with 82 subsidiaries including 79 plants in 34 countries. The company specializes in manufacturing chemical products for building, including waterproofing products, special mortars and admixtures for concrete, products for the restoration of ancient buildings, and special decorative and protective coatings for walls. In addition, MAPEI is today the world leader in the manufacturing of mortars, grouts, adhesives and complementary products for the installation of all types of floor and wall coverings.

The Americas are home to 25 MAPEI Group manufacturing and distribution facilities, plus the headquarters locations for MAPEI Corporation and Polyglass USA in Deerfield Beach, Florida. MAPEI is an environmentally conscious manufacturer – the company has been a member of the U.S. Green Building Council since 2001 and a member of the Canadian Green Building Council since 2008. MAPEI North America offers training related to ceramic and stone tile, floor coverings and concrete repair through the MAPEI Technical Institute. MAPEI Corporation is a CES course provider to the AIA program, and MAPEI Inc. is a CEU course provider to the AIBC, AAA and OAA programs. The majority of MAPEI Americas facilities are certified to the ISO 9001 Standard for Quality Management Systems and to the ISO 14001 Standard for Environmental Management Systems. Visit www.mapei.com for technical data or call 1-800-42-MAPEI (1-800-426-2734) for the nearest location.

