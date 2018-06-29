BLVD Sarasota Breaks Ground in Downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--More construction activity begins downtown as CORE Development is finishing the site work and will begin construction on its landmark project, BLVD Sarasota. The initial phase of construction included the demolition of the condominium’s temporary Sales Gallery, which was taken down two weeks ago. In front of City Commissioners, future residents, and key stakeholders, Kevin Daves and the Core Development team hosted an official groundbreaking event to celebrate the commencement of this unique building design never before seen in Sarasota. The iconic building design will serve as the entrance to the revitalized Rosemary District in Downtown Sarasota. BLVD’s residences will range in size from 3,550 to 3,900 sq ft and are priced from $1.9M-$3.5M.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the team that has worked to bring this building from concept to reality," said Kevin Daves, President of Core Development. “The goal was to combine the comforts of single-family home style living with the conveniences of a condominium.”

The 18-story BLVD Sarasota luxury tower will feature 47 three-bedroom residences that rival single family home sizes, two incredible two-story penthouse residences of over 5,200 square feet, both of which are sold; secure indoor parking, hobby rooms and completely unique amenities. “We put together a roster of amenities that no one has seen before in the Sarasota area,” Daves points out. “That, accompanied by our residents being able to customize their layouts and finishes, is what really separates us from every other building.”

Located adjacent to the Boulevard of the Arts and near the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, BLVD Sarasota is located in the heart of one of Sarasota’s most desirable downtown locations. Residents will enjoy panoramic views of the city skyline and Sarasota Bay and will be within walking distance to all of the city’s most exciting cultural venues.

BCBE, who is known throughout the area as a custom home builder of the highest caliber, offers BLVD Sarasota buyers the opportunity to customize their new home with a “Finishing Touches” customization package. The completely unique amenity levels reflect the impeccable style of one of the Gulf Coast’s premier interior designers, Kurt Lucas, who is not only working on the designs of the amenities, but is also one of the newest residents of BLVD.

“Our buyers have been impressed with the wide array of amenities within the building,” says Keith Redding, the project’s exclusive real estate broker with Key Solutions Real Estate Group. “No one else is offering an indoor driving range, a pet lawn with grooming station, a wine cellar for the storage of private collections, a fitness center, conference center and a zero-horizon, rooftop pool with sundeck and entertainment area.”

Sales for BLVD Sarasota began in mid-2017 and have continued to accelerate over the past year with nearly half of the building under contract, including both of the lavish two story penthouses.

Interested buyers are invited to make an appointment with a Client Liaison for a one of a kind Virtual Reality tour where they can see the actual interiors and views from every residence using state of the art technology. More information is available at BLVDSarasota.com or by calling 941-316-1499.

CORE Development was founded in 1996 with the mission of developing landmark real estate projects including the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Hotel, Condominium and Club Project, and The Concession Golf Club and Residences, featuring a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course in association with Tony Jacklin and 236 luxury single-family home estate lots. The company is dedicated to uncompromising excellence, innovation and efficiency.

