Robot with artificial intelligence about to invade space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the first time, a robot with true artificial intelligence is about to invade space.

The round head of a robot named Cimon (SIE-mon) is part of SpaceX's latest delivery to the International Space Station. Liftoff is set for early Friday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Don't worry about AI running amok on the space station. Cimon's human handlers promise the robot will behave. No mutinous takeovers like HAL from the 1968 film classic "2001: A Space Odyssey."

German astronaut Alexander Gerst will introduce the robot, a German experiment, to space life. Already savvy about Gerst's science research, the self-propelling Cimon will float at the astronaut's side and help, when asked, with research procedures. They'll converse in English.