Downtown Fireworks and Block Party to Kick-off Independence Day Celebrations, Sponsored by Cook Group and CFC Properties

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--B-town Boom will kick-off this year’s Independence Day celebrations in downtown Bloomington. In its inaugural year, B-town Boom’s block party and fireworks show is a family friendly event that brings our community downtown. Enjoy live music, food trucks, face painting, local shops, and restaurants in the heart of our city. The event, sponsored by Cook Group and CFC Properties in partnership with the City of Bloomington, will also celebrate Bloomington and Monroe County’s Bicentennial.

B-town Boom event will be held on July 3, 2018 in Downtown Bloomington. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re excited that the fireworks will be visible from just about anywhere downtown. It’s a great opportunity to bring friends and neighbors together to experience the best of Bloomington,” said Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Group and Cook Medical. “We are happy to once again collaborate with the City of Bloomington, they are a great partner on this event.”

Festivities will be held on the evening of Tuesday, July 3. The block party begins at 4:00 p.m., with fireworks to follow at 9:45 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the fireworks will be postponed to Saturday, July 7, at 9:45 p.m.

The block party will take place on Kirkwood Avenue between College Avenue and Walnut Street. The fireworks launch site is the Trades District between 10 th Street and 11 th Street, just east of Rogers Street.

Cook Group is a family-owned company with headquarters in Bloomington, Indiana. Our diverse business portfolio includes companies working in life sciences, business services, resorts, property management, and medical devices.

Founded in 1963, Cook Group companies today employ more than 12,000 people around the world. We are committed to improving lives by giving back to our communities, supporting our employees and their families, and serving our customers and their patients. Learn more at www.CookGroup.com.

