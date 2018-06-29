Bartle’s Pharmacy Receives McKesson’s Pharmacy of the Year Award

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Bartle’s Pharmacy in Oxford, New York received McKesson’s Pharmacy of the Year Award. The Health Mart community pharmacy is being recognized for their superior clinical performance, high-touch patient relationships and proactive advocacy efforts. Owner Brian Bartle and his daughter, Heather Ferrarese, BS, Pharm.D. have been managing the clinical and business operations for 55 years and this is their first national industry recognition. The family and their team will receive the award at McKesson ideaShare on July 9 in Las Vegas.

“Bartle’s is led by a high-performing pharmacy team often called upon to take on multiple roles—all in service to providing better care for their patients,” said Chris Dimos, president of Retail Solutions, McKesson. “I’m extremely proud to honor Bartle’s Pharmacy. They are true patient advocates in their community, implementing best practices and engaging government officials in the health care conversation.”

Ferrarese serves on the board of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York, Inc. (PSSNY) and is an active participant on PSSNY’s legislative committee.

“Bartle’s Pharmacy is a family run business and they are heavily involved in their community. They care about the people,” said Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch of the 122 nd District. “I’m very pleased that they’re being recognized by McKesson for the wonderful work they are doing as an independent pharmacy.”

Bartle’s Pharmacy, a McKesson customer since 1963, ranks in the top clinical and operational scores ahead of their peers. According to Ferrarese, the pharmacy’s clinical success is a result of some of the tools they’ve implemented from McKesson. Programs and products, such as the Health Mart Marketing Hub, the Health Mart operations toolkit and McKesson’s Pharmacy Rx and Adherence Performance Solution (APS) software, have allowed the team to dedicate more time to patient care.

“The most important thing as an independent pharmacist, is that we have the flexibility to really do what’s best for our patients,” said Ferrarese. “We enjoy the flexibility of being independent, but I am a pharmacist by nature, not a business person. Health Mart and McKesson make the most of my independence by providing the tools and support that we need.”

Bartle’s Pharmacy is renowned for their close patient relationships, even listing the staff’s personal phone numbers on the front door of the store, providing 24-hour emergency service to the community.

“Being a customer of Bartle’s is like being a part of their family, which is exactly how they treat everyone,” said Sean Kelly, a customer using the medication synchronization program at Bartle’s Pharmacy. “They have opened up for me in the middle of the night when I’ve needed prescriptions in an emergency. It’s comforting coming here because I know I’m going to be taken care of.”

More than 2,000 pharmacies are expected to be represented at McKesson ideaShare to gather best practices, take advantage of networking opportunities and benefit from professional development. For more information, visit McKessonideaShare.com.

