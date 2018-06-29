  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Yellow-card tiebreaker on Day 15, a World Cup 1st

By  Associated Press
2018/06/29 04:37

Colombia's Yerry Mina kicks the ball during the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara

Japan's Gaku Shibasaki, right, hits the face of Poland's Jacek Goralski as they jump to head the ball during the group H match between Japan and Polan

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, center, jumps for the ball with Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, right, and Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly, left, during the group H

Colombia's Santiago Arias, foreground, and Senegal's Sadio Mane challenge for the ball during the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the 2

Senegal's Mbaye Niang, bottom, vies for the ball with Colombia's Oscar Murillo, top, during the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the 201

Colombia's Juan Cuadrado, left, vies for the ball with Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, right, during the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at t

Poland's Artur Jedrzejczyk, left, challenges Japan's Hiroki Sakai during the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World Cup at th

Colombia's Luis Muriel, left, and Senegal's Salif Sane challenge for the ball during the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the 2018 socce

Colombia's Luis Muriel, foreground, and Senegal's Lamine Gassama challenge for the ball during the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the

Poland's Bartosz Bereszynski, front, is challenged by Japan's Gaku Shibasaki during the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer Worl

Japan's Shinji Okazaki and Takashi Inui, right, wave to the stands at the end of the group H match between Japan and Poland at the 2018 soccer World C

England's Jamie Vardy, left, and Belgium's Moussa Dembele challenge for the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 socc

England's Jamie Vardy vies for the ball with Belgium's Thomas Vermaelen, right, during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 socce

Panama's Roman Torres, left, and Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef compete for a ball during the group G match between Panama and Tunisia at the 2018

Belgium's Thorgan Hazard fights for the ball with England's Trent Alexander-Arnold, right, during the group G match between England and Belgium at the

England's Ashley Young, left, and Belgium's Marouane Fellaini challenge for the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018

Panama players celebrate after an own goal by Tunisia's Yassine Meriah during the group G match between Panama and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cu

Panama's Roman Torres celebrates after an own goal by Tunisia's Yassine Meriah during the group G match between Panama and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer

Belgium's Moussa Dembele vies for the ball with England's Trent Alexander-Arnold, right, during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2

England's Gary Cahill, left, Belgium's Michy Batshuayi challenge for the ball during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fails to make a save as Belgium's Adnan Januzaj scores the opening goal during the group G match between England an

Belgium's Adnan Januzaj celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in

MOSCOW (AP) — It doesn't get any tighter than it did between Japan and Senegal on Day 15 at the World Cup, and they weren't even playing each other. Both lost 1-0 in simultaneous matches, and since they were tied on every other measure, for the first time, a World Cup group was decided by who had fewer yellow cards. Senegal went home and Japan joined Colombia in advancing.

Belgium avoided any such complicated scenarios by topping England 1-0 to win their group in a game that seemed more about jockeying for position since both had already qualified to move on. And as group play wrapped up, Tunisia overcame the tournament's record ninth own-goal for a 2-1 comeback win — its first World Cup victory in 40 years — and send World Cup first-timers Panama home with a third defeat.