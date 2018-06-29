  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/29 03:45
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 54 27 .667
New York 52 26 .667 ½
Tampa Bay 39 40 .494 14
Toronto 37 43 .463 16½
Baltimore 23 56 .291 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 44 35 .557
Minnesota 34 42 .447
Detroit 36 46 .439
Chicago 28 51 .354 16
Kansas City 25 55 .313 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 54 28 .659
Seattle 50 31 .617
Oakland 44 38 .537 10
Los Angeles 41 40 .506 12½
Texas 36 46 .439 18

___

Wednesday's Games

Houston 7, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 4

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 8, Baltimore 7, 11 innings

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 6

Oakland 3, Detroit 0

Texas 5, San Diego 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, St. Louis 1

Thursday's Games

Oakland 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 2-2), 5:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 0-0) at Baltimore (Hess 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-3) at Toronto (Stroman 0-5), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 9-1) at Tampa Bay (Font 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-2) at Texas (Gallardo 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 7-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 10:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.