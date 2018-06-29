Excella’s Growth Leads to Headquarter Expansion in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Today, Excella, a pioneer in Agile technology solutions in the D.C. area, announced it has expanded its headquarters to accommodate its growing team, portfolio, and line-up of technology-focused events.

The ribbon cutting took place on June 27, 2018, and was attended by elected officials, private and public sector customers, community leaders, and neighbors. Leaders from Arlington Economic Development and the Arlington Chamber of Commerce congratulated Excella on its growth, commitment to the community, and dedication to its customers. The expansion is another milestone in Excella’s success as the company has experienced a 30% growth rate in recent years and aims to achieve an additional 25% annual growth in the coming years.

“We work hard to grow our business and nurture our employees, and this expansion is one way to show our success and appreciation in a tangible way,” said Steve Cooper, Co-founder and Partner at Excella. “We look forward to using our new workspace to showcase our speed-to-value capability for our customers. We can also host even more events in the expanded Arlington Tech eXchange (ATX) that will benefit the entire tech community.”

Excella hosts over 200 technology-focused events each year, bringing in speakers from around the country and serving as a draw for the local technology community. The event space, known as the Arlington Tech eXchange, is conveniently located near the Courthouse Metro and is an ideal spot for meetups, hackathons, training and other events. In addition to regular Agile and Scrum training, Excella hosts groups like Django Girls, DC Scrum Users Group, DC Continuous Delivery and DevOpsDC.

About Excella

Excella is an Agile technology firm and transformative partner to Washington, DC’s leading organizations. Since 2002, federal agencies, prominent brands and trailblazing non-profits have turned to Excella to transform bold ideas into elegant technology solutions. We believe technology exists to solve challenges and evolve thinking – we help organizations harness this power to make real progress. Learn more at www.excella.com.

