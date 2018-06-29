NWFCU Foundation Awards a Record $150,000 in Scholarship Money

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Northwest Federal Credit Union’s charitable arm, the NWFCU Foundation, recently awarded $150,000 in scholarships to college-bound individuals, including a $20,000 Higher Education Community College Grant to Northern Virginia Community College as part of the Foundation’s annual Scholarship Program.

“It is our privilege to have the opportunity to award 26 college-bound students with $5,000 NWFCU Foundation scholarships to pursue higher education,” said President and CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union and Chairman of NWFCU Foundation, Jeff Bentley. “We enjoyed meeting the recipients at our recent awards luncheon at Chantilly National Golf and Country Club, and we know this is a group of individuals who will be successful as they pursue their college diplomas.”

The Foundation has awarded over $1.2 million in scholarships to 284 recipients from 22 states since its inception. This represents 110 colleges in the United States where students have attended due in part to the generosity of NWFCU Foundation donors.

“We want to thank our scholarship committee and the countless number of individuals and businesses who donated their time and support to make this scholarship season the most successful in the NWFCU Foundation history,” said Executive Director of the NWFCU Foundation, Alexzandra Shade.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

The NWFCU Foundation was established in 2004 to promote and manage Northwest Federal Credit Union’s philanthropic activities. The mission of NWFCU Foundation is to empower youth to achieve their goals by helping them learn and celebrate life and supporting their health and well-being. The NWFCU Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible to the extent permissible by law for those who itemize deductions. For more information, visit www.nwfcufoundation.org.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $3.4 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

