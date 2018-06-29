REV Group Introduces 2019 Discovery LXE from Fleetwood RV

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--REV Recreation Group, a division of REV Group, Inc (NYSE:REVG), announced the introduction of the 2019 Fleetwood RV Discovery LXE, the brand’s high-end Class A Diesel motorhome. The Discovery LXE is Fleetwood RV’s most luxurious motorhome and is an icon in the Class A RV market – it sets the standard for construction, design and amenities.

The 2019 Discovery LXE from Fleetwood RV defines Class A motorhome luxury. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2019 Discovery LXE is available in five spacious floorplans filled with upscale features typically found on higher priced luxury models. Standard features include an exterior 48” LED TV, integrated roof-mounted patio awning, polished porcelain tile, beautiful Villa® residential-style furniture, an Aqua-hot® system for coach heat and hot water, a full tile shower, front zone tile floor heat, a cook’s kitchen with residential refrigerator and induction cooktop; a 10” in-dash touchscreen, Bose® sound bar, and a firefly command center for house electronics. An optional Technology package offers a Bluetooth® speaker porch light, Wi-Fi extender, cell booster, a 160-watt solar panel and Collision Avoidance from Mobile Eye.

The 2019 Discovery LXE provides power for any type of road trip while maintaining an incredibly comfortable ride. Discovery LXE rides on a Freightliner Custom Chassis and integrates Fleetwood RV’s iconic Power Bridge® frame. Floorplans range from 40 feet to 44 feet in length with a 380HP Cummins engine on shorter models or 450HP on longer models.

“The 2019 Discovery LXE is a true testament to listening to our dealers and customers. We’ve worked with our dealers on every aspect of Discovery LXE, from design to pricing,” said Pat Terveer, Vice President and General Manager of REV Recreation Group, “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built with our dealers. Discovery LXE offers an innovative design and well-appointed amenities at a competitive price point.”

MSRP for the 2019 Discovery LXE starts at $345,833 with special introductory pricing available now at Fleetwood RV dealers across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about Fleetwood RV visit fleetwoodrv.com.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV (NYSE: REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base primarily in the United States through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications including: essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (“RVs”) and luxury buses). Our brand portfolio consists of 30 well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most recognizable names within our served markets. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. Investors-REVG

