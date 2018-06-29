Dearborn Trueblue Bath Waste - Designed With the Plumber in Mind

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Dearborn® announces the launch of true blue™, the next generation of bath waste. True blue was thoughtfully designed with the professional plumber in mind. A variety of cutting-edge features have been created, like integrated locking components that simplify installation and quarter-turn test plugs that make testing quick and simple.

True blue allows the plumber to go from box, to test, to finishing the job in no time. Innovation such as the quarter-turn test plug comes pre-installed and approved to test up to 40 feet of head pressure that then doubles as a trim veneer installation tool at completion. The overflow cover locks with a simple clockwise turn allowing for depth adjustability to fit many tub styles and thicknesses while requiring no additional tools or screws for installation. True blue is the plumber-friendly solution that saves time and money, offering hassle-free and tool-less installation.

Available in three designer finishes – chrome, brushed nickel and oil-rubbed bronze. Kitted in multiple configurations, full, half, rough or trim kits with options for ABS or PVC pipe and touch-toe or uni-lift. Trim Kits allow the finish to be upgraded quickly and without sealant. The flexible design makes true blue easy to install on even the most difficult jobsite, and it works with almost any tub.

True blue bath waste products are in compliance with the following codes or standards: Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®), National Plumbing Code of Canada, International Plumbing Code (IPC®) and ASME A112.18.2-2015/CSA B125.2-15

For more information or where to purchase visit www.Oatey.com/Dearborn or your local dealer.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply more than 6,000 products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world. We have continued to meet customer needs for more than a century by offering innovative plumbing solutions that deliver results the first time. All Oatey products and brands are backed with the highest-quality technical and customer support programs in the industry.

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Oatey has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit Oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Dearborn® is part of the Oatey family of companies.

