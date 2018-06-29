Staples, the Back-to-School Specialty Store, Kicks Off 2018 Season

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Staples today announced their 2018 back-to-school collection, an extensive assortment of national name brand and exclusive products at affordable prices, available in stores across the U.S. and on Staples.com. With more than 30 years of back-to-school experience, Staples is more than just the products it sells, it is a specialty store with dedicated associates available to provide expert counsel as parents and students navigate their lists. With the most comprehensive in-store back-to-school shopping experience, Staples has something for parents, students, teachers and everyone in between.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006173/en/

Assortment of Staples Brand products in shark pattern, new for the 2018 back-to-school season. (Photo: Business Wire)

Staples always offers a diverse mix of items to reflect every student’s style and personality, from exciting patterns and on-trend animal prints to sophisticated and stylish accents. Exclusive patterns across all Staples ® brand product categories allow easy mixing-and-matching of backpacks, lunchboxes, composition books, folders, calculators, binders, and more.

“The back to school shopping experience at Staples not only offers a diverse collection of all of the essentials at competitive prices but also in-store specialists, there to offer expertise as parents and students check off their lists,” says Peter Scala, chief merchandising officer, Staples. “Staples remains in-stock all season long, for convenient shopping whether you like to tackle the list as soon as it comes out or hours before that first period bell.”

Staples’ 2018 collection highlights, tailored to school age groups, include:

Elementary School: Staples is here to help ease younger students’ transition to the classroom with colorful classics like the that can be mixed and matched with the and Staples® Water Bottle ($9.99), along with notebooks, binders and more. Middle School: Stylish organization is a necessity for middle schoolers gaining more responsibility and homework. The Staples® Three-Pocket Paper Folder ($1.49), Toucan Do It Composition Book ($3.49) and Staples® Shaker Glitter Pouch ($3.49 ) are just a few of the eye-catching items that will keep belongings neat and tidy. High School: Between classwork and extracurricular activities, students can power through their days with the JanSport® Pike Camo Backpack ($59.99), calculators to help with tricky math problems like the Texas Instruments TI-84 CE Color Screen Graphing Calculator ($199.99), and notebooks like the Silver Lining Composition Book ($3.49) to stay on top of class notes. College Bound: Showcase your unique persona during those best four years with vibrant and functional notebooks and file organizers like the Office by Martha Stewart™ Poly Portfolio($1.99 ) and chargers and accessories in seasonal shades like the 360 Electrica Braided USB 4 Port Charging Cable. Beyond the Classroom: College graduates, solo-preneurs and corporate VPs alike can take working life by storm with the latest designs in planners and calendars like the Blue Sky™ Mint Le Liz Wall Calendar 12x12 ($14.99). While at work, stay connected to friends and family with the Tzumi Square Wireless Charging Pad.

In addition to the robust assortment of essential products, this back to school season, Staples will continue its dedication to students and teachers through the Staples for Students program. Beginning on June 24, 2018, every retail purchase of $25 or more generates an entry code for the Staples for Students Sweepstakes*, which will award $150,000 worth of scholarships to five winners. For the fifth year in a row Staples is teaming up with DonorsChoose.org to support local classrooms and teachers, collecting customer donations in-store and online, with Staples matching contributions at the end of the back-to-school season.

Teacher Appreciation Days From July 20 through September 8, 2018 Staples will once again honor educators with its Teacher Appreciation Days celebration. During the promotion period, teachers who visit their local participating Staples store with a valid teacher ID will receive a free kit filled with samples, coupons and additional discounts, while supplies last.

Teachers will also be eligible to enter the Staples Teacher Appreciation Sweepstakes** for a chance to win a prize package filled with school supplies and a subscription to Scholastic magazines worth $500. Teachers can enter by taking a photo with their teacher kit and posting it on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #StaplesLovesTeachers and #Sweepstakes, alongside a description of why they love being a teacher.

For specific Teacher Appreciation Days event dates in your area and additional information regarding Teacher Appreciation sweepstakes entry details and official rules, please visit www.staples.com/teacherappreciation.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Free kits available while supplies last. Sweepstakes is sponsored by Staples the Office Superstore, LLC. Open to residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 21 and older who are teachers at an accredited K-12 school with a valid teacher ID. Begins 8:00AM ET on 7/20/18 ends at 11:59PM ET on 9/8/18. Visit staples.com/teacherappreciation for Official Rules.

Staples for Students Sweepstakes Visit your local Staples store from now through September 15, 2018 and make a purchase of at least $25 to receive a code and enter the Staples for Students Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of five prizes: a $50,000 grand prize or four $25,000 first prizes*. For additional information on the Staples for Students sweepstakes entry details and official rules, please visit StaplesforStudents.com.

*Awarded as a co-payable check to winner/winner’s school. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is sponsored by Staples the Office Superstore, LLC. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C., 13 years of age or older as of date of entry. Begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 6/24/18; ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 9/15/18. Visit staplesforstudents.com for Official Rules and to learn how to enter without making a purchase.

About Staples for Students Staples has a long history of supporting students, teachers and classrooms. Staples for Students is an ongoing program that helps students and teachers with the school supplies and essential items needed to achieve success in education. The Staples for Students campaign has included school supply drives, support for teachers in classrooms, donations for education projects, classroom initiatives such as Designed by Students, and the sale of products that give back to communities and classrooms in need.

About DonorsChoose.org DonorsChoose.org is the leading platform for giving to public schools. Teachers across America use the site to create projects requesting resources their students need, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. Since its founding by a Bronx teacher in 2000, more than 2 million people and partners have given $701 million to projects reaching 28 million students. Unique among crowdfunding platforms, the DonorsChoose.org team vets each project request and ships resources directly to the school. Every donor receives photos of their project in action, thank-yous from the classroom, and a cost report showing how every dollar was spent. DonorsChoose.org was the first charity to make the top 10 on Fast Company’s list of the Most Innovative Companies in the World. Visit www.donorschoose.org to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006173/en/

CONTACT: Staples

Kaleigh Sands, 508-253-1050

Kaleigh.Sands@Staples.com

or

Meghan McCarrick, 508-253-2379

Meghan.Mccarrick@Staples.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION PRIMARY/SECONDARY UNIVERSITY OTHER EDUCATION ONLINE RETAIL OFFICE PRODUCTS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RETAIL OTHER RETAIL

SOURCE: Staples

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/28/2018 02:30 PM/DISC: 06/28/2018 02:30 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006173/en