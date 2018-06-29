Christopher M. Banocy Named Divisional Vice President of Great American Insurance Group

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce the hiring of Christopher M. Banocy as Divisional Vice President – Innovation Strategy within its Property & Casualty Group. In this role, Mr. Banocy will provide leadership, strategy, and direction surrounding the Company’s innovation efforts. He joins Great American from Erie Insurance, where he served as Vice President of Innovation. He has over 17 years of business experience.

Mr. Banocy earned a Bachelor of Arts in Media from Southern Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration from Illinois State University.

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and variable-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor and education markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 100 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed August 11, 2017). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

