Greater Vancouver Zoo Welcomes Two Rescue Cougar Cubs to Their New Home

ALDERGROVE, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018--The Greater Vancouver Zoo is excited to introduce you to our new cougar cubs, Rocket and Rosie. After weeks of recovery and closely monitoring the health of the rescued cubs, the Zoo is proud to officially celebrate the juvenile cougars as the latest additions to the family.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006121/en/

Rocket, the cougar cub. (Photo: Business Wire)

The cougars’ journey to the Zoo started earlier this year. Firstly, the orphaned male cub from Williams Lake was transported to the Zoo by the Conservation Officer Service (COS). Immediate care was administered by the Zoo’s Veterinarian and Animal Health team to the underweight and dehydrated cub. The male cub has made a speedy recovery and has steadily grown in strength and size under the continued care of the Zoo team.

Shortly after, a female cougar cub was released to the Zoo by the COS after a stay at Invermere Veterinary Hospital, where caring staff nurtured the female cub from injuries sustained after being hit on the road. Both cubs are now healthy and doing well at the Zoo. View the adorable pair at the Cougar Enclosure located in the North American Wilds section.

Invermere Conservation Officer Greg Kruger states, “We would like to thank the public, Invermere Veterinary Hospital, Pacific Coastal Airlines and the Greater Vancouver Zoo who were all instrumental in ensuring the cougar had a speedy recovery, it was truly an exemplary demonstration of team work and care. We are pleased to have played our part in protecting the animal’s well-being and are thrilled to hear the cub is healthy and happy in its new home.”

Cougars are the second largest cats in the Americas. Like most cats, cougars are solitary by nature and are extremely elusive in the wild. Cubs can remain with their mothers for up to two years to learn how to survive and hunt efficiently.

Menita Prasad, Animal Care Manager at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, states, “We are so pleased our two cougar cubs have formed a close bond with each other. Against all odds, these brave cubs have made a marvelous recovery and we believe in providing them an enriching home to thrive in. We will continue to observe how they interact with each other in their new surroundings.”

About the Greater Vancouver Zoo

Since 1970, the Greater Vancouver Zoo has been dedicated to preservation, conservation and the protection of endangered species. Home to over 140 native and exotic animal species on 120 acres, the Greater Vancouver Zoo is the only zoo destination in British Columbia. The Greater Vancouver Zoo supports conservation efforts by actively participating and supporting new and existing projects through captive rearing and animal husbandry as well as through in-kind donations and fundraising efforts. In 2015, the Zoo was honoured to win Peter Karsten’s Conservation Award for its work with the endangered Western Painted Turtle. The Zoo is a member of Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA). For more information, please visit www.gvzoo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006121/en/

CONTACT: Irene Lo

Magnolia Communications

Irene@magnoliamc.com

604-306-1015

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT THEME PARKS

SOURCE: The Greater Vancouver Zoo

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/28/2018 01:43 PM/DISC: 06/28/2018 01:42 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628006121/en