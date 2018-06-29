Another US diplomat hurt in mystery incidents in Cuba

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is confirming that another U.S. diplomat has been affected by mysterious health incidents in Cuba, bringing the total of Americans impacted to 26.

Spokeswoman Health Nauert says the diplomat was "medically confirmed" Thursday to have experienced health effects similar to those reported by other members of the U.S. Havana diplomatic community.

She says this and another case confirmed last week resulted from a single occurrence in late May in a diplomatic residence in which both officers were present. They were the first confirmed cases in Havana since August 2017.

The confirmed Cuba patients have been found to have a range of symptoms and diagnoses including mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussions.

Nauert says Cuba has assured the U.S. it will continue its investigation.