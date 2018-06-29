Global Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of Over 17% | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2018-- analysts forecast the global smart soil moisture sensor market to post a CAGR of more than 17% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Strategic partnerships in the smart soil moisture sensor industry is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . To gain more visibility and traction, many companies are partnering with technology companies to get technological solutions for smart devices. For instance, Nestle’s Pakistan team designed a smart soil moisture sensor in March 2018. The software of the device was developed in partnership with a company called WAZIUP.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global smart soil moisture sensor market is the growing popularity of smart devices in agriculture, landscaping, and other commercial sectors:

Global smart soil moisture sensor market: Growing popularity of smart devices in agriculture

With the growing popularity and adoption of smart devices including smart soil moisture sensors in agriculture, landscaping and other commercial sectors, farmers and gardeners are able to get real-time data on soil. This data covers minute differences in soil moisture, temperature, and humidity. These smart devices collect real-time data from fixed irrigation zones which work on wireless communication networks. Subsequently, the collected information is used to control the irrigation system to keep the soil within optimal moisture levels.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “WAVIoT, an innovator in low-power, wide-area network technologies, introduced a technology that helps in addressing the connection challenges in smart devices used in agriculture, environment, and sustainable development. This technology helps in not only producing better quality crops but also conserving natural resources.”

Global smart soil moisture sensor market: Segmentation and analysis

This global smart soil moisture sensor market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (IT, BFSI, telecommunications, retail, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 55%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. APAC and EMEA are projected to witness an increase in their market share while the Americas will see a commensurate decrease in its market share over the forecast period.

