Threats from US put new pressure on Iranian oil importers

Importers of Iranian oil are facing pressure from the United States to find another energy source or be hit with sanctions.

The Trump administration is threatening other countries, including close allies such as South Korea, with the sanctions if they don't cut off Iranian imports by early November, essentially erecting a global blockade around the world's sixth-biggest petroleum producer.

A group from the State Department and the National Security Council is delivering the president's message in Europe but has not yet visited China or India, two of the biggest importers of Iranian oil.

President Donald Trump announced in May that he would pull the United States out of a 2015 agreement over Iran's nuclear program, and would re-impose sanctions on Tehran.